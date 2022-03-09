Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro now come in two new shades of green, price starts at Rs 69,900

Apple made several announcements at the "Peek Performance" event on March 8, but instead of just one, two of them were about the iPhone. Apple launched the iPhone SE with 5G and a slightly higher price tag finally, but it also launched two new colour variants for the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 series now comes in two different shades of green, giving customers one more option in terms of colour.

The iPhone 13 now comes in green, which is a shade that is somewhere between the Mint colour of the iPhone 12 and the Midnight Green colour of the iPhone 11 Pro. It is dark and appealing. The iPhone 13 Pro series, on the other hand, now has a new Alpine Green colour option. This is slightly lighter than the green colour of the iPhone 13 and has a metallic touch to it.

This was not the first time for Apple to refresh the latest flagship iPhone series with new colour variants. At last year's spring event, Apple launched purple colour variants for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The new purple colour for the 2020 iPhone looks nice.

The new colours are for every model in the iPhone 13 series. This means that both iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available in green colour and both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come in the new Alpine Green option. There are no other changes to the new iPhones. In other words, these are just new colour variants of the iPhone 13 series that debuted last year and nothing in terms of specifications has been changed.

The new green option for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 costs the same as any other colour option. The iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 69,900, while the iPhone 13 price will be Rs 79,900 for the 128GB base model. Similarly, the Alpine Green colour option of the iPhone 13 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900 for the base storage variant and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs 1,29,900.

While the new colour options for the iPhone 13 series are good news for people who may want to buy the flagship iPhone, Apple's spring event that was held yesterday focused on the new 5G version of the company's affordable iPhone. The iPhone SE now has 5G and at a price of Rs 43,900, it is now Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone. The iPhone SE 3 has the A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13 series. This means the new iPhone SE is as powerful as the iPhone 13, even though its design is dated. You can pre-order the iPhone SE 5G from 6.30 pm on March 11, and shipping will start from March 18 in India.