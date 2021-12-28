Apple iPhone 14 Max likely to pack 120Hz OLED display after all

Apple iPhone 14 Max, which is likely to arrive next year around September alongside three other models, may feature the high refresh-rate display that this year's iPhone 13 Pro series introduced. A fresh report clears the doubt about whether Apple will go with the regular 60Hz LTPS OLED panel for the iPhone 14 Max or the 120Hz LTPO panel, thanks to LG, which has managed to pull off successful trials of the necessary display technology.

According to The Elec, citing Korean supply chain sources, LG has managed to conduct trials of LTPO panel production yield successfully, and this means that LG can now advance talks with Apple for iPhone 14 Max display contracts. If the suppliers are to be believed, LG is likely to win contracts for the display production of not just the iPhone 14 Max - which will be a different yet familiar model in next year's line-up, but also for the production of the iPhone 14 Pro Max display.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max may be the highest-end device in the iPhone 14 series and rumours suggest it may also be the one to ditch the notch and feature a punch-hole in the centre of the display for the selfie camera. The sensors, such as those facilitating the Face ID biometric, will be placed under the display, according to reports. LG may be one of the suppliers for this display. So, ultimately, LG will be an important supplier for next year's iPhone components.

But LG will not be the only one. The contract for the manufacturing of LTPO displays for the iPhone 14 Pro - which is expected to be a smaller device in the line-up - will go to Samsung. The other South Korean company has been Apple's long-time partner, supplying components such as displays for the iPhone. But LG's victory in pulling off trials of the LTPO technology is a win for Apple as it would finally be able to curb the monopoly of Samsung in the display component market. The rest of the display contracts - including those of lower margin panels - may go to China's BOE, which is also one of the long-standing partners of Apple.

Apple likes to diversify its supply partners in order to reduce several production-related risks. So, irrespective of who makes the displays for the iPhone - be it Samsung, LG, or BOE, Apple prioritises finesse in the display technology. And that means good-quality iPhones for customers. The iPhone 14 Max, which will be one of the four models next year, will after all have a high refresh-rate display of 120Hz and you have LG to thank for it.