Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5 and MacBook Pro M2 in March

Apple is expected to host its latest Spring event next month. While Apple is yet to officially confirm the date of its Spring 2022 event, a Bloomberg report suggests that event could be held on March 8. It will likely launch a number of new products, as suggested by leaks and rumours. The company is tipped to unveil the iPhone SE 3 smartphone, which is reportedly a successor to the iPhone SE (2020) device.

We could also see the launch of a new iPad Air (5th generation) model, which is expected to pack Apple's in-house A15 Bionic chip. Alongside these two devices, Apple is also speculated to bring a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model with a new Apple M2 silicon processor. Other possible announcements could include a 27-inch iMac Pro and Mac mini. Here's everything that we know so far about these devices.

iPhone SE 3 expected to launch at Apple's Spring event

The leaks and reports so far suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will retain the older design that we saw on the iPhone SE (2020). So, you can expect a Touch ID home button with thick bezels on the new version too. Don't worry, the third generation of iPhone SE is tipped to come with support for 5G connectivity.

Under the hood, there could be Apple's 5nm A15 Bionic processor, which is also found in the new iPhone 13 series. It could be paired with 3GB of RAM. It is currently unknown whether Apple will offer 128GB as a base storage variant, something which the company did with the flagship series.

If Apple is planning to offer the same design, then the iPhone could feature a 4.7-inch LCD display, which is very compact. Smartphones these days have at least a 6.5-inch display. It is still rumoured to feature a single 12-megapixel camera sensor. It could be backed by an external X60M 5G baseband chip for a better photography experience.

The iPhone SE 2020 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 42,500 and its successor is expected to be priced in a similar range. If this happens, then the device will face stiff competition from Android devices like the OnePlus 9RT and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip

Apple is also expected to launch a refreshed version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new M2 processor at the March event. It is said to come with the same design that we saw on the existing MacBook Pro. It will likely feature a Touch Bar, but not a notch or ProMotion display tech that is available on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The details about this machine are scarce right now, but it would be interesting to see how Apple will position this entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro model between the upcoming (rumoured) M2 MacBook Air and the current high-end MacBook Pro.

The headline feature of the new MacBook will likely be the M2 chip, which is said to feature the same 8-core CPU as the M1. But, the new chip will offer better speed and efficiency improvements as it could be based on a 4nm smaller node. It is said to get additional GPU cores (9 and 10-core GPU), up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options available on the M1 chip.

Other possible announcements

Apple is also tipped to launch a new iPad Air (5th generation) model with the A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity. Apple is also expected to make improvements to the device's front camera to offer users a better video call experience. If leaks and rumours are to be believed, we could also expect an updated version of its M1 Mac mini. The low-end is tipped to come with Apple's M2 chip when it arrives, while the higher-end model could pack M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are currently powering the new MacBook Pros, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The device is said to come with a new design with additional ports.

Besides, a recent Bloomberg report also suggested that Apple has plans to "release iOS 15.4 in the first half of March." This version is currently in the developer and public beta testing phase. The upcoming update is expected to bring features like Universal Control, Face ID support for masks and new emoji.