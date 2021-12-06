Apple may launch iPad Pro with wireless charging along with iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 next year

While Apple's iPhones, AirPods, and the Apple Watch support wireless charging, Apple's iPads so far do not. However, that could change next year with an iPad Pro with wireless charging support.

This is according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who in his latest reiterates the claims that Apple could launch a new iPad Pro in 2022 that will not only feature a new design but will also support wireless charging as well as updates to the lower-end iPad Air and entry-level iPad.

Apple launched the new entry-level iPad this year with upgraded internals. We got the A13 chip, True Tone, 12-megapixel ultra wide camera with Center Stage capabilities for video calls, and much more.

The changes are not made on a broader scale to keep its price at bay. It has been coined in the past that the upcoming entry-level iPad will feature a thinner design and a larger display. Other than this, Apple is also planning to launch the iPad Air 5 in 2022.

Multiple rumors have suggested in the past that the iPad Air could house Samsung's OLED panels in 2022. However, it still appears that Apple for the next iPad Air will stick with LCD technology.

More information regarding the iPad Air is scarce, however, it is reasonable to expect Apple to at least bring the specifications on par with the iPad mini if not better.

The iPad mini features the A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and Center Stage. All of these aspects debuted in Apple devices after the fourth-generation iPad Air's introduction in September 2020, but with the iPad Air now being without an update for over a year, Gurman's report reaffirms the future of the device in the iPad lineup.

It has been reported earlier this year that the new iPad Pro could support wireless charging and reverse charging, meaning that it will be able to recharge other devices wirelessly as well. Given that the iPad typically has a bigger battery, we suppose it could be used to charge other Apple devices like the iPhone and AirPods. The flagship 2022 iPad Pro will remain the highlight of the year.

He also says that Apple has a redesigned MacBook Air in the works for 2022, alongside a "revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon." There's also a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a new Mac Pro, and a new Mac mini in the works for next year.

There are also expected to be three new models for the Apple Watch in 2022, including an updated Apple Watch SE, an updated standard model, and a "robust version aimed at extreme athletes."