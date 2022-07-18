Apple may launch MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with new M2 processors this fall

Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with the next-gen M2 chipsets. According to notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new Mac notebooks could launch this fall, though the exact timeline remains unclear. To recall, Apple introduced the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors last year in October.

Gurman did not highlight anything about the upcoming MacBook Pro(s) in his latest Power On newsletter, though he reportedly responded to a fan's question about the notebooks, as spotted by 9to5Mac. The upcoming MacBook Pro 14 and 16 are said to focus on the "graphics side, just like with the standard M2", which powers the latest-gen MacBook Air (2022) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022).

This isn't the first time the journalist highlighted Apple's plan to launch more Macs this year. In his previous newsletter, he claimed Apple might launch an M2-powered Mac mini, an M2 Pro-powered Mac mini, and M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros this year.

In terms of design, we can expect Apple to play it safe and not introduce major changes. We saw this on the 13-inch MacBook Pro this year, which bears heavy similarities to the 2020 edition of MacBook Pro 13. Whereas the 14 and 16-inch models saw a major overhaul, and Apple introduced iPhone's distinct notch on the two notebooks. We expect this year's model to feature the same design language.

Gurman had also claimed that Apple's M3 chipset is already in the works, and it may unveil a 13-inch MacBook Air (code-named J513), a 15-inch MacBook Air (J515), a new iMac (J433) early next year - likely in March next year.

Apart from that, we can expect the launch of four new iPhones in September or October. Apple also launched an iPhone SE (2022) this year. Readers must note that Apple is yet to confirm these details officially.