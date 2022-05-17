Apple may use USB-C ports on future AirPods and MagSafe chargers

Apple has been at the centre of criticism for not adopting the universal USB-C port on its iPhone for a long time. It has even drawn the ire of European and other regulators for the same. The iPhone and related accessories still feature Apple's proprietary Lightning port, but that could change. Although not anytime soon. Apple could be planning to use the USB-C port not only on the iPhone but also on the AirPods and MagSafe charging cases.

According to Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may shift from Lightning technology to USB-C for charging and data transfer ports on its accessories, as well as the iPhone. If true, this would be one of the biggest changes to Apple devices, especially the iPhone. It is notable that the iPad and Macs already come with USB-C ports, but Apple has been reluctant about swapping its Lightning connector with USB-C technology on the iPhone, AirPods, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and other accessories.

Kuo's prediction is good news for people who struggle to find compatible charging cables when not carrying the one that came with their iPhone or AirPods. But do not get excited yet. Kuo believes that the shift would take some time to happen. According to him, this shift to USB-C technology will take place "in the foreseeable future." In other words, the USB-C port is not coming to the iPhone and other accessories anytime soon. A previous prediction by Kuo stated that Apple could drop the Lightning port and adopt the USB-C technology after 2023, which means next year's iPhone, as well as Apple's accessories, could continue using the Lightning technology.

Making the shift to USB-C is also not going to be easy for Apple. Even though Lightning technology is not as ubiquitous as USB-C, it is quite common among third-party vendors that have designed various cables and accessories for the iPhone. For USB-C technology to be successful, Apple would need to inform these manufacturers first and check the feasibility because an iPhone or AirPods with a USB-C port will not support any previously-designed accessories. Currently, because the charging technology on the iPhone is the same, the accessory is compatible with a wide range of iPhones.

Apple's iPhone this year is expected to bring significant upgrades, including a design overhaul that may include a punch-hole instead of a notch. The iPhone 14, as it is dubbed currently, is likely to come with bigger camera sensors and a larger real estate on the display with narrow bezels. Those could be the only design changes coming to the iPhone later this year and the Lightning port could very well be intact.