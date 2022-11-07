Apple planning to change Hey Siri wake command to just Siri

Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade the wake command for its voice assistant Siri. Currently, users have to add 'hey' before Siri to trigger the voice assistant on iPhones or Apple speakers. In the next two years, Apple may roll out an upgrade to drop the 'hey' from the wake command, notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that the update may seem simple from the front, but it would take a lot of work in the backend. He writes, "While that might seem like a small change, making the switch is a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work." The newsletter also notes that the company has been working on the change for several months and it may add Siri support to third-party apps. This way, Apple will improve Siri's ability to understand users and take the correct course of action.

Apart from technical challenges, Apple would also need to improve the AI's ability to detect different accents and dialects, while the 'Hey Siri' prompt made it easier for the AI to understand the single-syllable 'hey' followed by the name. However, once perfected, it will remove the hassle of uttering two words with absolute clarity for the device to wake up to the command.

Currently, companies like Amazon and Microsoft rely on single-word commands. Amazon speaker users can use the command Alexa, followed by the task. Windows PC users can, on the other hand, use the Cortana command followed by the task. Only Google is still relying on a two-worded wake command, that is, 'Ok Google.' Gurman writes that Apple would speed up back-to-back requests by removing 'hey' from 'Hey Siri'. The best option forward would be allowing users to set their own wake command, though there's a way ahead of that.