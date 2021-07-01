Apple said to make body cams mandatory for some employees to stop leaks around upcoming iPhones, Macs

Apple's latest attempt to stop information leaks from the company recently got leaked. In a move unheard of before, the tech major has started making its employees wear "police-grade" body cameras to keep a check on leaks.

While the incident is ironic, the step by Apple seems to be a pretty serious one. The new move comes in line with the company's recent crackdown on information leaks, including warnings to famous tipsters known for leaking information around Apple products.

With such steps, Apple aims to protect its trade secrets from getting out in the industry. The dramatic new step by Apple has been made public in a report by Front Page Tech. The report mentions that the company has been making its employees wear body cameras for at least the last few weeks.

It further highlights that the body cameras are police-grade in quality and are similar to those used by law enforcement agencies. It mentions the body camera to be similar to the Axon Body 2, "if not the same."

The report clears that only some employees in specific teams are being made to wear the body cameras. It can be assumed that these specific teams are in charge of Apple's trade secrets.

How a body camera would help prevent such leaks from within the workplace is not clear yet. Apple might be attempting to prevent any photography or theft of documents from within a set premise. Over the years, we have also seen several under-production units being leaked out of the Apple campuses. Body cameras can possibly help prevent that.

Other than that, the body cameras might not necessarily be of too much help. What an insider knows can easily be shared through words. Of course, there would be no proof for it without the hard evidence.

Though it is clear that Apple is trying very hard to keep working in the shadows. It wishes to protect its secrets unless it is time for a public announcement, and such leaks are hurting its intentions. However, it might not be possible unless it convinces its employees to stop providing insider information to others.