Apple says iPad mini's jelly scrolling is not a problem, calls it normal behaviour

Apple's new iPad mini, which packs better specifications and the latest software, went for sale last week. People who bought the iPad mini enthusiastically started using Apple's new tablet, only to spot an issue that probably ruined their experience. In portrait mode, the tablet has a jelly scrolling problem, making the right half of the display appear slightly behind the left one when you are scrolling through a webpage or a document. Apple has taken note of this and said that this is not an issue but "normal behaviour".

In a statement to Ars Technica, Apple said the "jelly scroll" problem on the screen on the iPad mini is normal behaviour for LCDs. It added that the LCDs refresh line by line, so there is a small delay between when the lines on one half and the lines on the other half are refreshed. This is particularly visible when the iPad mini is held in portrait mode, making text on a webpage or a document look wobbly to an attentive eye.

What Apple told Ars Technica is absolutely correct, and this applies to most screens that use the conventional LCD panels. With 60Hz refresh rate being the default one for most such screens, including that of the iPad mini, people are able to tell apart the jelly scroll effect on the new iPad's display and the effect on other screens. But, at the same time, Apple's previous iPads, which use LCDs, did not show an issue like this.

For what it is worth, iPad mini users will have to live with it. Apple does not recognise the "jelly scroll" as an issue and that means it will not release a fix for it. But if you see, the problem is not too severe and will only irk people who are most attentive. Moreover, it is only visible when you are using the iPad mini in portrait mode.

iPad mini price, specifications

The iPad mini starts at Rs 46,900 in India. It comes in Space Grey, Pink, Purple, and Starlight colours. You can now order the iPad mini from the Apple Store.

In terms of specifications, the iPad mini comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2266x1488 at 326 PPI pixel density. It supports True Tone and has 500 nits of brightness. The tablet supports the Apple Pencil 2nd-generation. It uses the A15 Bionic chipset with a 16-core Neural Engine. There is a 12-megapixel wide camera on the back with 5X digital zoom and up to 4K 60fps recording. There is also a 12-megapixel FaceTime ultra-wide front camera with a 122-degree field of view. The tablet has stereo speakers and dual microphones for audio and video calls. There is a Touch ID sensor, as well. The iPad mini has a 19.3Whr battery with a USB-C port for charging.