Apple uses Indian rapper Badshah's Voodoo song to introduce AirPod Pro at last night's event

India is one of the most important markets for Apple. At the Apple event last night, the company announced a range of products including the new iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8 and SE, Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro. Now, while introducing the AirPods Pro second generation, Apple played Indian rapper Badshah's popular Voodoo song.

The rapper, later, took to his social media channels Twitter and Instagram to show gratitude. Well, notably, this isn't the first time that the company has used songs composed by Indian singers. Last year, at the launch of the iPhone 13, the company used actress RD Burman's Dum Maro Dum song featuring Zeenat Aman. Just like last year, Indian users on Twitter and other social media platforms are going absolutely crazy over Apple using Indian tracks at the iPhone launch event.

In total, Apple launched 8 new products in India and worldwide this year. These include:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

New AirPods Pro

Apple Watch Series 8

New Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Ultra

In India, the iPhone 14 series starts at Rs 79,900, which is the same as the iPhone 13 launch price. Let's take a quick look at the models and prices.

iPhone 14 128GB: Rs 79,900

iPhone 14 256GB: Rs 89,900

iPhone 14 512GB: Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB: Rs 89,900

iPhone 14 Plus 256GB: Rs 99,900

iPhone 14 Plus 512GB: Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB: Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 14 Pro 256GB: Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro 512GB: Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 14 Pro 1TB: Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB: Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB: Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB: Rs 1,69,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB: Rs 1,89,900.

Apple has launched the AirPods Pro latest gen at a price of Rs 26,900. The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900, while the Apple Watch Ultra and Watch SE come at Rs 89,900 and Rs 29,900, respectively.