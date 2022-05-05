Apple Watch SE 2 features and price tipped

The features and price of the upcoming Apple Watch SE 2 have reportedly surfaced online. This will be the second SE model that the company will launch this year. Apple announced the first-generation Watch SE back in 2020, which is basically an affordable version of the original Apple Watch. The strategy was similar to the iPhone SE. The company wanted to offer its customers an affordable version of its expensive product for those who can't spend a lot of money.

Now, it seems that we may get to witness the launch of another Watch SE version in 2022, which will reportedly be called Watch SE 2 or Watch SE (2nd generation). According to iDropnews, the upcoming Apple Watch SE 2 will reportedly use the same S7 chip that is powering the Apple Watch 7 wearable. The existing Watch SE model ships with Apple's S5 chip that one will also find inside 2019's Watch Series 5. So, one might get better performance on the new one.

With the S7 chip, the Watch SE 2 will likely bring some of the much-awaited features. The next-generation of Watch SE is expected to come with Always-On display, an ECG sensor and improved audio quality. The upcoming Apple Watch could feature an aluminium body, similar to its predecessor. It is also said to offer a display similar to the Watch SE. It could be equipped with a Retina LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of 1000nits. Apple might also not change the battery capacity. The new one could deliver up to 18 hours of battery life. The Watch SE 2 will likely come with faster charging support.

According to a report by iDropnews, the upcoming Apple smartwatch could get a $20 price increase in the US. The cited source claims that the iPhone Watch SE could be priced at $299 (around Rs 22,770). At the moment, the Apple Watch SE can be purchased for Rs 28,900. It was originally launched with a starting price of Rs 29,900 in India. If Apple is planning to launch the new version at a higher price point, then there are chances that the Watch SE 2 will be available in India for more than Rs 30,000.

The Apple Watch SE 2 will likely be made available in two sizes 40mm and 42mm. The rest of the details are still unknown. As of now, there is no word on the launch of this wearable. But, Apple could announce it in September, alongside its new iPhone 14 series.