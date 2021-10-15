Apple Watch Series 7 now on sale in India, some discount is already on offer

The wait is now over as the Apple Watch Series 7 is now available for purchase in India. Apple had opened pre-orders for the smartwatch on October 8. The Apple Watch 7 is the successor to the Apple Watch 7 and was launched alongside the iPhone 13 series. It features the biggest ever display — 45mm— on an Apple Watch with a bezel-less design. The Watch 7 comes in different sizes including the 41 and 45mm sizes. The price of the Watch 7 starts from Rs 41,900.

Apple had claimed during the launch event that there have been significant improvements in the battery of the Apple Watch 7. To be precise, the company claims that the Apple Watch can go on for 18-hour battery life with 33 per cent faster charging. The Watch 7 is powered by watchOS 8 and helps users to track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness.

Apple Watch Series 7: Price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900 for the 41mm aluminium case whereas the 45mm case is priced at Rs 44,900. The cellular variant of the 41mm variant is priced at Rs 50,900, while the 45mm Cellular model is at Rs 53,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular 41mm model is priced at Rs 69,900. The 45mm GPS + Cellular model costs Rs 73,900.

There are some deals and discounts already available on the Apple Watch 7. For example "indiaistore" is selling the watch with instant cashback of Rs 3,000 if consumers pay for the purchase through an HDFC Bank Card. This makes the effective price of the Watch 7 Rs 38,900. There are similar offers from other Apple authorised stores.

Apple Watch Series 7: Specifications

Apple Watch Series 7 brings some good — but not groundbreaking — over the Watch Series 6. The smartwatch comes with a host of features including an ECG app, a Blood oxygen measurement app, and high and low heart rate notifications. As mentioned previously, Apple has used the largest ever display on an Apple Watch. The Watch 7 has 20 per cent more screen area than Series 6 and over 50 per cent more screen area than Series 3. The smartwatch comes with features including an always-on altimeter and an Always-on Retina display. The App watch features IP6X dust resistance certification and WR50 water resistance.

Apart from the usual smartwatch features, the Apple Watch also comes with features including the mindfulness feature. The feature helps users to meditate and enhance the breathing experience. The watch is also equipped with sleep respiratory rate tracking, various workout modes including Tai Chi and Pilates. The watch uses sensors including GPS, heart rate, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

The watch also comes with an improved fall detection feature. Apple has updated its fall detection algorithms are updated and optimised for detecting falls during workouts — including cycling. It also now measures the impact of the fall.