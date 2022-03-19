Apple Watch's ECG feature saves life of 34-year old Indian user

Apple Watch is the most efficient smartwatch available in the market. It sure comes at a hefty price tag, but some of its features remain unmatched. Time and again, we have heard several stories of the Apple Watch turning into a life-saving device and it has proved to be one yet again. This time the Apple Watch came to the rescue of a 34-year-old Indian user.

As per the Times of India report, Nitish Chopra, a 33-year-old resident of Yamuna Nagar, Haryana was feeling uneasy, he had low energy levels and complained of chest pain. When he told his wife, Neha, about his health condition, she immediately asked him to put on the Apple Watch 6, which he had gifted her last year. He then took the ECG on the Apple Watch and the readings were not too fine. The watch showed irregularities in the ECG and they immediately headed to a nearby hospital. After getting an angiography done at the hospital, Neha and Nitesh were told he had 99.9 per cent blockage in his arteries. "The doctor placed a stent in his heart and said that we were lucky that anything bad happened," Neha told Gadgets Now.

Nitesh, who is now fine, was recently discharged from the hospital. Moved by the Apple Watch's ability to alert about something as serious as this, Neha wrote an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook informing him about how Apple Watch saved her husband's life. In her email she wrote "We reached the hospital only because of the technology provided by you and he is now fine and healthy." She also thanked the Apple Watch for saving her husband's life.

Much to her surprise, Neha got a reply from Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Neha,

I'm so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed.

Thanks for sharing your story with us.

Be well.

Best,

Tim", Neha shared the email with TOI.

Neha further told the publication that if not for the Apple Watch, they would never have thought of Nitesh having blocked arteries because he is only in his thirties. "It was the Apple Watch that actually gave an indication, as because my husband is in his early 30s, we would never have even imagined him to be suffering from blocked arteries. An elated Neha said that she now wants to buy an Apple Watch for herself.

The Apple Watch 6 is priced at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 49,900. The watches are offered in two different sizes. The Apple Watch 6 comes with a host of important features. The oximeter sensor that is present in the Watch Series 6 can measure the blood oxygen levels of the users. On the inside, Apple Watch Series 6 is driven by the S6 processor, which is an optimized version of the A13 Bionic processor for unmatched performance. The smartwatch comes in dual sizes, including 40mm and 44mm. It is IP68 certified, which means it can be protected against water and dust.