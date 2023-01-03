Apple working on cheaper AirPods Lite earbuds: What to expect, launch timeline

Apple is reportedly working on cheaper AirPods earbuds, rumoured to be called "AirPods Lite". According to analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research (via 9to5Mac), Apple might expect a fall in AirPods demand this year -- more specifically from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023. That's mainly due to "soft AirPods 3 demand", price, and no launch of new Apple earbuds this year. Therefore, the analyst adds that the company is working on affordable earbuds to attract more customers, though a launch timeline remains unclear.

Apple currently sells four different AirPods versions in India and other global markets. The most affordable are AirPods 2nd-Gen for Rs 14,900, followed by AirPods 3rd-Gen for Rs 19,900, and AirPods Pro 2nd-Gen for Rs 26,900. The Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones are the most expensive audio product in its portfolio, which cost Rs 59,900. In that case, if Apple manages to launch new TWS earbuds (AirPods Lite) at around Rs 10,000, it would attract many iPhone users.

However, being a "budget" Apple product, the so-called AirPods Lite will definitely lose out on a variety of features which rivals like Jabra and Samsung offer on their earbuds at similar prices. For instance, the Apple AirPods 2nd-Gen already lack features such as spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, a water-resistant charging case, and a custom high dynamic range amplifier even at a high price point. The more expensive AirPods 3rd-Gen lack ANC (active noise cancellation), which is available on a host of mid-tier earbuds. The feature lets users eliminate ambient noises for a better and richer music-hearing experience.

If Apple goes forward with the AirPods Lite, the earbuds may resemble the 2nd-Gen model. It would be interesting to see if the charging case would include a lighting port or a universal Type-C port.

AirPods are easily one of the most popular and notable earbuds on the market, with many brands still copying the design to attract more customers. While the news about affordable AirPods Lite seems exciting, it seems unlikely at this point. Firstly, the name sounds fishy as Apple has been using the "SE" moniker for its affordable devices. For instance, it offers affordable Apple Watch SE and iPhone SE for customers looking for relatively more affordable pricing. Secondly, affordable Apple products are not exactly affordable. Its iPhone SE 3rd-gen costs Rs 46,599 in India right now, way more expensive than a bunch of Android phones, such as the Google Pixel 6a. Its 2nd-gen Watch SE with GPS costs Rs 32,883.

