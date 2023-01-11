Auto Expo 2023 Day 1: Big announcements in the EV segment; here's the list

The biggest auto show of the year is live and it has a bunch of big announcements when it comes to the EV segment. So, here's a list of top EV launches from the Auto Expo -

Lexus

Lexus showcased two concepts – the LF-30 and LF-Z EVs – at its pavilion at Auto Expo 2023. Both LF-30 Electrified and LF-Z Electrified get all-wheel-drive systems, but while the former has a dual-motor set-up, the latter gets four in-wheel motors. The LF-Z Electrified also incorporates Lexus’ Tazuna concept and uses AI to learn the driver’s preferences and behaviour to personalise audio playback, navigation and drive mode selection.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki launched eVX, a concept EV SUV - this marks Maruti's foray into the electric segment. It is priced at about Rs 15 lakh. In fact, the Suzuki group will be investing up to Rs 100 billion for the production of battery electric vehicles and their batteries going forward.

It will measure over 4,200 mm in length while the wheelbase will be around 2,700 mm. Its design and technology are also expected to be a part of the company's future lineup as the company transitions towards clean mobility. The eVX concept SUV will be based on a new ground up built EV-specific platform. The carmaker said that it will boast a 60kWh battery pack and a driving range of 550km.

MG Motor

MG had six major announcements - the Hector and Hector Plus facelifts, Air City EV, MG 4 electric hatchback, MG5 electric estate, and MG6 sedan—MG Motor is expected to make the most of the Auto Expo.

But the main attraction here was the 2023 MG Hector facelift. In its significantly updated avatar, the SUV boasts the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) level 2 technology with 11 features, including traffic jam assist and auto turn indicators.

Kia

Kia showcased its all-electric SUV concept, the Kia EV9, and the Kia KA4 MPV at the Auto Expo 2023. The company also announced an investment of INR 2,000 crores in India for EV-related R&D, manufacturing, and infrastructure development. The Kia KA4 is the same size as a Range Rover.



It has almost become impossible to talk about EV s and not mention Tata.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors announced EV version of Tata Harrier and Sierra. It also revealed its concept Curvv car along with Avinya.

Hyundai

Almost two weeks after showcasing it, Hyundai has finally launched its iONIQ 5 in India, priced at INR 44.95 Lakh. The Ioniq 5 all-electric crossover was launched at the Auto Expo in New Delhi by brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan.

The retro-futuristic look of the Ioniq 5 features next-generation design elements all-LED headlamps and a pixelated theme for the LED tail lamps. The Ioniq 5 gets sharp lines, highly raked windscreens, and flat surfaces, which give it an SUV-like stance. It also includes 20-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels with a turbine-like design. The cabin of the car gets dual 12.3-inch full-TFT screens – one each for the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system and a head-up display with augmented reality functions.



It also comes with a few other premium features like a full suite of ADAS and vehicle-to-load function, the latter of which can be used to charge external electrical appliances with a power output of 3.6 kW.

