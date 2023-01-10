Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki in the Metaverse

Automaker Maruti Suzuki has announced a Metaverse platform for Auto Expo 2023 – Maruti Suzuki EXPOVerse. It will be available at the company's Pavillion at hall no. 9.

The EXPOverse will offer an immersive experience of all product showcases and various experiential zones and has equipped over 1,100 NEXA and ARENA dealerships across India with virtual reality devices for customers to experience EXPOVerse, the company said.

The Pavillion will have an adventure zone that will enable the visitors to virtually take part in adventurous activities such as rock climbing. It will also have an amphitheater that takes a user to the replica of the physical MSIL Expo Space with all of the 16 display models for visitors to explore.

A technology zone will provide a futuristic fantasy space where users can discover ADAS & V2X Technologies.

There's also an Entertainment Zone where one can dance to NEXA Music, interact with other visitors, and watch Lakme Fashion Week. It also has a multi-user interactions feature that will enable users to interact with others in the Entertainment Zone, with pre-defined gestures and messages. With the extended functionality, they can also invite other users.



Other zones are - Sustainability Zone which will be a fantasy space for users to immerse in nature as they discover Hybrid Vehicles by MSIL and the Studio Zone, a space to take a selfie with the cars.

And, the Launch Zone will be a private viewing lounge to watch live and recorded car launches.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, said, “This year for Auto Expo’23, our digital ecosystem gets even stronger. The EXPOVerse – a Metaverse platform exclusively for Auto Expo 2023, enabling everyone to be a part of Maruti Suzuki at the Expo. This initiative will provide accessibility and connectivity to people who would like to witness the Auto Expo, without restrictions of geographical boundaries.”

Read: Auto Expo 2023 curtain raiser: From Maruti Jimny to Hyundai Ioniq 5, it’s raining SUVs