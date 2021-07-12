Battlegrounds Mobile India has over 3.4 crore players within a week of its launch, reveals Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed 34 million (3.4 crores) registered users within just a week after its release, Krafton, the South Korean developer, said in a statement on Monday. The game by a South Korean video game developer has also been ranked first among top free games on Google Play Store.

Krafton further added in a press note that the game recorded a peak of 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million concurrent users. Krafton further claims that BGMI Launch Party that took place last week via its official YouTube channel had a concurrent viewership peak of around 500,000 on the first day.

Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton, said, "We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining content to Battlegrounds Mobile India to bring greater joy to our fans and players."

The immense popularity around the game was expected as Krafton's original title PUBG Mobile also enjoyed massive popularity in India before its ban in September 2020 for national security reasons.

According to estimates, the original PUBG Mobile game had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India alone. Notably, PUBG crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

Interestingly, Krafton has also confirmed that it is planning to hold a special e-sport competition for Indian users only. Players need to be on the Platinum tier at least to participate in the tournament. The brand says that it will do its best to foster the Indian gaming industry and e-sports ecosystem.

The company aims to host the tournament further to expand its footprint and popularity among youngsters in India. Battleground Mobile India was launched on July 2 on the Google Play Store for Android users. The game is not yet available on iOS; however, the developer is speculated to be working on it.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will also soon be releasing Season 20 in the game. There will be a few royal pass and ranking system changes with season 20, according to Krafton. The current season, season 19, is set to end on July 14 at 5:29 am.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon get its first major update since its Android launch. According to the company, players will be able to use a new weapon called MG3 that can hold up to 75 bullets with each reload.