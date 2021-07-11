Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 announced, changes to the ranking of Royale Pass confirmed

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the rechristened version of the popular first-person shooter game PUBG has announced that the ongoing Royale Pass Season will end on July 13 at 5:29 a.m., and players can expect the arrival of a new update around that period.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Royal Pass Season 20 will start the next day, i.e. July 14, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. Gamers can expect a new Royal Pass and Ranking system for the upcoming season.

From Season 20 onwards, Battlegrounds Mobile India will follow a cycle, where three seasons will be combined as a cycle. Players can win additional rewards by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a cycle. Once a Cycle (3 Seasons combined) ends, Cycle 2 will begin and will proceed as follows: C2S1 -> C2S2 -> C2S3.

It is important to note that Royal Pass is a seasonal item that can only be used until the end of the corresponding season. It cannot be used after the season ends and needs to be re-purchased when a new season opens.

The developer has asked players to claim all the Royal Pass Season 19 rewards before the end of the season. RP claimed that with a purchase of a crate from the end of Royal Pass Season 19 to before the opening of Season M1 will not be applied.

There are going to be a few changes in Royal Pass from Season 20 onwards. From Royal Pass Season 20, the season will run on a monthly basis. And also the abbreviation of season, e.g., S1, S2 will be changed to M1, M2, etc., and Season 20 will be named as M1, Season 21 as M2, and so on.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the India-specific replacement for PUBG Mobile was launched for Android users in India on July 2. However, it is yet to be launched for iOS users. In an FAQ on the official Battleground Mobile India website, the company has answered whether Krafton has a release planned for the iOS version.

The answer reads, "New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

Thus, it is very likely that Krafton is working on the iOS version for Battlegrounds Mobile India which could be launched soon. We might even see an early access version on the App Store for pre-registered users as it happened for Android users.