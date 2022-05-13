Best 100Mbps broadband plans from JioFiber, Tata Play, Airtel and ACT

Are you looking for the best 100Mbps broadband plans? Well, you don't need to worry as we have listed some of the 100Mbps plans from different companies to make it easier for you to decide according to your budget. The list includes broadband plans from JioFiber, Tata Play, Airtel Xstream, and ACT Fibernet. Keep reading to know more.

JioFiber

A few years back. Reliance Jio launched its broadband service and the price starts from as low as Rs 399 (excluding GST), which is for the 30Mbps plan. But, it is better to buy the 100Mbps plan as you never get full 30Mbps speed. Plus, you will have to pay a total of Rs 470 on a monthly basis. So, if you spend a little more, then you can enjoy 100Mbps speed.

The 100Mbps broadband plan from JioFiber is priced at Rs 699. But, with GST, one will be required to pay around Rs 824, according to the official MyJio app. The plan will remain valid for 30 days. Users get unlimited data and free voice support. You don't get OTT benefits with this plan and if you want a subscription to apps like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, then you will have to buy other high-end plans. JioFiber is giving OTT benefits, starting with 150Mbps plans.

Tata Play Fiber

Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) also launched its broadband service a long time back. It offers several broadband plans. Those who want 100Mbps plan will have to pay Rs 850 for 30 days and 2,400 for 3 months. If you need landline service too, then you will have to spend slightly more. For example, the monthly 100Mbps plan with landline option will cost Rs 950, instead of 850. People will get unlimited data and the speed will reduce to 3Mbps after 3,300GB of data consumption.

It is important to note that the above-mentioned plan is for Mumbai and New Delhi. You can check 100Mbps broadband plans for other cities on the official site. The prices are mostly similar and you won't notice a major change in the range. Don't forget to disable the landline option before checking out the prices if you don't need it.

There is also an offer. Tata Play is offering free installation, and Wi-Fi router as well, but this offer is not on monthly plans. This basically means that one will have to buy a minimum 3 months of plan to avail the offer or users can also consider other plans with a longer validity period.

Airtel Xstream

In some of the major cities, the cost of the 100Mbps broadband plan is the same. Airtel Xstream's 100Mbps plan is priced at Rs 799. With this, users get unlimited local and STD calls, and unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed. Other benefits include FASTag cashback offer, and access to Wynk, Apollo, Xtream Premium. The plan doesn't include OTT benefits and users will get them with 200Mbps and other plans.

ACT Fibernet

ACT isn't offering 100Mbps broadband plan in all the cities and users get other options like 50Mbps, 150Mbps, 200Mbps, and more. In Chennai, one will get 100Mbps broadband plan that comes with unlimited data. The monthly price is around Rs 820 per month, as per the official site. In Delhi, there is 50Mbps and 150Mbps broadband plans that are priced at Rs 471 (for 6 months) and Rs 799 (for 1 month), respectively. You can check out broadband plans for other cities on the official site.