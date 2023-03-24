BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023

BharatPe cofounder and former Shank Tank judge Ashneer Grover has announced the launch of his new app CrickPe, a week before the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins. The app is managed by Grover's new venture, Third Unicorn Private Limited. The former BharatPe executive took to Twitter to announce the launch and said the app is the "biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL." He adds that with the app, "cricketer wins - cricket wins," and you can win, as well.

CrickPe is already available to download on Google Play for Android phones and the App Store for Apple iPhones. It is a fantasy sports app that is slowly gaining momentum in India.

Fantasy sports apps allow users to create teams with real players and compete against others whenever a major league begins. Users can update the team each week/ day before a match and win points if the player in the fantasy team plays well in the real-life match. CrickPe's official app store listing notes, "It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where, with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game winners."

Similarly, CrickPe users will need to create a team of 11 players (players from different IPL teams) and select a captain and vice-captains. The captain will get 2X points if he plays well in the actual match. The vice-captain will get 1.5X points. The app notes, "You earn points as per your team's real-life performance. Score maximum points on the leaderboard to win big prizes."

The CrickPe app does not only cover IPL, but other leagues, such as Asia Cup 2023 and ICC World Cup 2023. So far, the company is only planning to cover cricket events.

Another key feature of fantasy apps is that you can earn money. To win a cash prize, users enrol in certain leagues for an entry fee, which gets pooled together. The operator takes their cut, and the remaining funds get distributed as cash prizes. CrickPe's app store listing notes that a player must be 18 or older to play fantasy cricket games for real money. Players from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Orissa, Telangana, Sikkim, and Nagaland are not eligible to play cash contests.

The company also cautions, "CrickPe is a real-money gaming app. All gaming apps are addictive. Please play responsibly." The app will compete against popular mobile applications such as Dream11, Mobile Premier League, and My11Circle.