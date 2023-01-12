Bill Gates prefers Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 over Microsoft's foldable smartphone, reveals reason

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates recently conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit and revealed that his daily driver is a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which was given to him by Jay Y. Lee, the chairperson of Samsung, when he visited South Korea. Gates has chosen Samsung's foldable instead of the Microsoft Surface Duo for a while. In a previous AMA session, he had revealed that his last daily smartphone was the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In the latest Reddit post, Gates revealed he uses Outlook and a lot of "Microsoft software" on the smartphone. Samsung and Satya Nadella-led Microsoft have been closely working together on upcoming mobile software. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was the first phone to ship with Google's Android 12L - the custom Android OS for tablets and foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 also ship with Microsoft Office apps specially customised for the smartphone. Gates claims he does not use a tablet and the Galaxy Z Fold 4's screen size is ideal for daily work.

Apart from that, the former Microsoft executive has revealed that he uses Windows Surface Studio as his daily PC. Gates uses the whiteboard Surface Hub, adding that there's a "lot of those in the office." In the same Reddit post, he praised Nadella and said he enjoys working with the new-gen Microsoft team.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Windows Surface Studio are both one of the most premium gadgets available on the market right now. The former's price in India starts at Rs 1,54,999 for the base 256GB storage variant. Presuming that Gate received the top 1TB storage and 12GB RAM model, it costs Rs 1,84,999 in India. On the other hand, the Surface Laptop Studio for Business costs roughly Rs 2.15 lakh on Vijay sales.

Gates also revealed on Reddit that he's going to be a grandfather this year. One of the users asked him about his newly bought farmlands, which some consider as long-term capital. A report also claims that farmlands will give billionaires secure access to food despite the population inflation and overwhelming food supply demands.

Gates replied that he owns less than 1/4000 of the farmland in the US. He adds, "I have invested in these farms to make them more productive and create more jobs. There isn't some grand scheme involved - in fact all these decisions are made by a professional investment team."

Moreover, the former Microsoft CEO says that AI (artificial intelligence) is going to be a "big" innovation and upcoming tech like Web3 and metaverse are not going to be "revolutionary".