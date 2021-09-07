Blaupunkt 32-inch, 42-inch Smart Android TVs get upto Rs 8000 off on Flipkart, here is how the deal works

If you have been planning to buy a smart Android TV, this is the right time as Blaupunkt has reduced the price of two of its smart TVs. The company has announced that two of its Cybersound budget TVs Including 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV and 42-inch FHD Android TV will be sold at discounted rates. The offer is valid only during Flipkart's Grand Home Appliance Sale starting from September 7 till September 11, 2021. Blaupunkt has products across Audio, Video, TV, Car Multimedia, Mobile Telephony, E-Mobility, Home Appliances, Security Systems, Cleaning Robots, Air Conditioning, E-Mobility, and many more.

The 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV was priced at Rs 19,499, but after the price cut the smart TV is available for Rs 14,999. The price of the 42-inch FHD Android TV has been slashed from Rs 29,999 to 21,999. The special deal on TVs is only available during the Flipkart Grand Home Appliance Sale starting from September 7 and will go on till September 11, 2021. Buyers will get a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards and EMI Transactions on all Blaupunkt Android Smart TVs.

The Blaupunkt 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV is powered by Android 9. The smart TV has a bezel-less display with 40W speaker output via 2 speakers, edge-free sound technology, 1 GB Ram, and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The Blaupunkt 42-inch features an FHD display with an Ultra-Thin Bezel and it is powered by Android 10. The smart TV also comes with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with 4 speakers and has used Dolby MS12 sound technology that the company claims can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus. It comes with a 2GB Ram and 8GB ROM.

The smart Android TVs have built-in Google Chromecast and access to Google Assistant for voice commands. The TVs include 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports along with voice-enabled remote, ARM Cortex A53 Processor and more than 6000 Plus Apps and Games Like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.