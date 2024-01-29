Boost for Make In India: Samsung to start making laptops at its Noida factory this year

Korean electronics major Samsung plans to start manufacturing laptops at its Noida factory this year, a senior company official said on Monday. TM Roh, President, and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said the preparation for the laptop manufacturing in India is in progress.

"We will start manufacturing laptops this year at the Noida factory. Preparations are already underway," Roh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Roh, who is currently in the country, said India is an important manufacturing base for Samsung, and it has received support at various levels from the state and central governments. He said his company will continue to cooperate with the government to strengthen manufacturing in India.

Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphone with a key focus on artificial intelligence capability in the device. The company has announced that it will also manufacture Galaxy S24 at its Noida factory.

"Noida is a very important production base for Samsung. It is the second-largest base for Samsung. There may be some changes at the plant to optimise it as per the global demand, but what remains unchanged is the fact that it is an important base for us," Roh said.

The Noida plant has started making feature phones, smartphones, wearable, and tablets, and now the company will start manufacturing laptops this year.

In July 2018, Samsung inaugurated what it called the world's largest mobile factory in Noida. "With this new facility, Samsung will double its current capacity for mobile phones in Noida from 68 million units a year to 120 million units a year," the company had said.

In a statement then, the company said it had been manufacturing mobile phones in India since 2007, and was the only brand that was truly made in India.

"Our Noida factory, the world’s largest mobile factory, is a symbol of Samsung’s strong commitment to India, and a shining example of the success of the Government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. Samsung is a long-term partner of India. We ‘Make in India’, ‘Make for India’ and now, we will ‘Make for the World’."

Samsung said its Noida factory, which was set up in 1996, was one of the first global electronics manufacturing facilities set up in India.

(With inputs from PTI)