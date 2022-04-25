Bored Apes on the Otherside: The biggest NFT-metaverse integration is set to debut on April 30

The worth of NFTs selling for millions of dollars is the ultimate ambiguity that naysayers often cling to. Other than their benefits, like an undeniable proof of authenticity, NFTs have been an underlying technology for the age of metaverse and have little to offer at present. It seems like the time has come when the integration of NFTs into metaverse will gain the public eye. Reason - the world's most popular collection of NFTs is featuring in a metaverse by the end of this month.

Bored Ape Yacht Club or BAYC NFTs will be seen in a metaverse soon, its developers have confirmed in a recent tweet. Yuga Labs, which also owns the rights to Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) has announced that the metaverse named Otherside will launch on April 30.

Now for those who are not aware of BAYC, know that Bored Ape Yacht Club is the most popular NFT collection at present. The collection comprises 9,999 unique art pieces of apes, with its top-selling art going for as much as $3.4 million among NFT collectors. Since the success of BAYC, its developer Yuga Labs has also come up with other collections like Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Kennel Club. Recently, it also bought two massively popular NFT collections CryptoPunks and MeeBits.

Now we will see all these collections in the upcoming metaverse, in addition to several others, as hinted by the trailer video in a March tweet that first talked about the upcoming metaverse. Yuga Labs has not shared many details on the project just yet, though some leaks online have suggested some of the specifics we seek.

For instance, a tweet that has now been deleted, cited leaked presentation documents to claim that Otherside will be a role-playing game in which all the NFTs as shown in the video will be available as characters. This means owners of these NFTs will be able to use these NFTs as their avatars within the metaverse. There is also a chance that Yuga Labs will come up with an SDK that will let content creators design their own NFTs for the metaverse.

The metaverse will use ApeCoin, the official crypto token by Yuga Labs, as the in-game currency. It has been hinted that the metaverse will have a total of 2 lakh land units, some of which will be exclusively available to the owners of BAYC, MAYC and other featured NFT collections.

Taking cues from the trailer, it is easy to assume that Otherside will be the classic metaverse experience that many seek. It will feature some of the most sought NFT collections available in the market right now. In addition, the graphics showcasing several wonderlands, characters and even vehicles are some of the best we have seen in metaverses so far. If Otherside is just as the trailer shows it to be, the NFT and metaverse worlds are set to gain a huge popularity boost on April 30.