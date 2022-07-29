Boult Omega earbuds launched in India, price set at Rs 2499

Affordable wearables brand Boult has launched a new pair of TWS in the market. Expanding its TWS portfolio, Boult has launched the Omega TWS earbuds. The Omega earbuds come with Zen Mode environmental noise cancellation in microphone input, quad mics, multiple music modes (inbuilt), IPX5 water resistance, feather touch controls and others.

Talking about the Boult Omega, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Boult Audio, said, "The audio devices and accessories have always been showstoppers at Boult Audio. We are gradually expanding our catalogue by adding the utmost advancements for a sophisticated customer listening experience. The Zen Mode active noise cancellation is the feature we wanted to add to our latest earbud model and Boult Omega is a big hit with it. Boult Audio believes in being limitless when introducing the latest technology. The growing need for music and online games is a compatible match for our feather touch earbuds. And we are looking forward to coming up with more such devices for a unique entertainment experience."

Boult Omega earbuds: Price and availability

Boult Omega earbuds have been launched at Rs 2499. The Boult Omega earbuds. ThE power-packed TWS is available at www.boultaudio.com and Amazon at a price of Rs 2499.



Boult Omega earbuds: Specifications

Boult Omega also has a dedicated 45ms low-latency gaming mode. One can have a truly immersive and seamless gaming experience that will take the thrill to the next level. The device is the go-to earbuds for diverse needs and its features include Zen Mode environmental noise cancellation in microphone input, quad mics, multiple music modes (inbuilt), IPX5 water resistance, feather touch controls, Bluetooth version 5.2, and 10mm Hi-FiDrivers cater to people with varied interests. These earbuds are compatible with IOS, Android, MacBook, and Windows.



"The rise in consumer demand for an enhanced audio experience, accelerating music industry growth clubbed with the latest smartphone advancements and digitalization are some of the significant factors driving the earphones and headphone market. As per a report by Grand View Research, the global market was valued at USD 25.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% from 2020 to 2027," Boult said in a statement.

