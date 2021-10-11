BSNL landline customers will get Rs 600 discount if they migrate to Bharat Fiber broadband

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reintroduced one of its offers for existing landline users, even if their numbers have been deactivated for a while. BSNL will enable all copper landline users to move to Bharat Fiber FTTH connection with the same number. The offer was introduced last year in September 2020 and has now been reintroduced for 90 days starting October 6, 2021. The offer is available in all telecom circles.

BSNL will be giving Rs 100 discount in the monthly bills for the first six months after they have been migrated to a Fiber connection. For example if users are migrating their BSNL landline to FTTH plan of Rs 599, then they will be charged only Rs 499.

Last year, BSNL had developed and implemented a new software update in their system to convert their existing landline number to fiber category. BSNL customers wanting to migrate can place their requests at the nearest BSNL customer service centre.

If users migrate to FTTH, they can access the latest plans introduced by the telco priced under Rs 1000. BSNL introduced two new fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband plans that will come with access to OTT benefits like Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, VooT Select, and Yupp TV Live. These plans are priced under Rs 1000 and are available in all circles of India except Andaman and Nicobar circles. Customers can avail free Yupp TV subscription without any additional cost with these plans. They are priced as follows:

BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 1: This plan is priced at Rs 749 and gives 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB which is then reduced to 5 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 2: This plan is priced at Rs 949 and gives 150 Mbps speed up to 200 GB which is then reduced to 10 Mbps. The plan is available in all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

Both plans offer a premium subscription to BSNL Cinemaplus and Yupp TV Services without any additional cost. The Yupp TV service gives access to Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, VooT Select, Yupp TV Live -- NCF Channels, FDFS, Yupp TV Movies and Yupp TV scope.

In related news, BSNL has integrated its indigenous 4G core equipment and also made its 4G VolTe call last month. The telco is also conducting its 4G Proof of Concept by the Indian Telephone Industries Limited at Ambala, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai in addition to Chandigarh in Punjab.



