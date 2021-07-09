BSNL launches prepaid plan at Rs 45, check other plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi under Rs 100

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new first recharge coupon at Rs 45 for a promotional period. The first recharge coupon offers 10GB data, gives unlimited calls and has a validity of 45 days. BSNL customers will be allowed to migrate to any other plan after the plan validity of 45 days. The plan voucher also gives 100 SMS. The first recharge coupon has been introduced on a promotional basis until August 6, 2021. BSNL free SIM plan is also active until July 31 and can be availed with this plan.

Talking about first recharge coupons from BSNL, the government telco recently regularised its Rs 249 prepaid plan that has a validity of 60 days. The prepaid coupon offers users unlimited voice calls to any network without any FUP limits. It also gives unlimited data to 2GB per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. It further gives 100 free SMS per day. The freebies with these plans are available for a period of 60 days.

Airtel, Jio and Vi combo and data plans under Rs 100:

Airtel talktime plans with 28-days validity: Airtel also offers talktime plans priced at Rs 45, Rs 49 and Rs 79. The Rs 49 and Rs 79 plans offer 100 and 200 MB respectively.

Airtel Rs 48 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 3 GB data for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 98 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 12 GB data valid till the existing validity.

Vi talktime plans with 28-days validity: Rs 49, Rs 59, Rs 65 and Rs 79, Rs 85 are combo plans that offer data up to 400 MB and talktime benefits.

Vi Vodafone Rs 48 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 3 GB data for 28 days. This plan gives 200 MB extra data if recharged with a phone or web app.

Vi Rs 98 data pack: This is a double data offer and gives 12GB data for 28 days.

Vi Rs 99 plan: Vi recently launched a Rs 99 prepaid plan that gives 1GB data and unlimited calling for 18 days while the Rs 109 plan gives the same benefits for 20 days.

Jio Rs 51 4G data voucher: This plan gives up to 6 GB complementary data with talktime benefits of 656 IUC minutes.

Jio offers vouchers at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100. The plans also give 1GB, 2GB, 5GB and 10GB respectively with talktime benefits.



