BSNL reduces existing base SMS tariffs, introduces new add-on SMS packs, here is what they offer

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has slashed existing SMS tariffs by 66.67 per cent for the existing SMS tariff for BSNL eSIM customers. The reduction will apply to both on-net and off-net SMS beyond the subscribed tariff plan. BSNL has revised SMS base tariff to 5 paise per SMS for on-net SMS and 10 paise per SMS for BSNL to another network, this means, after exhausting the SMS freebies in the subscribed eSIM or M2M plan, a customer will have to pay 5 paise and 10 paise per SMS for on-net and off-net messages respectively.

"In the M2M tariff, different plans are designed where a limited data and limited number of free on-net SMS are provided. The tariff for on-net (after free SMS limit) and off-net SMS was 15 Paise per SMS. It was conveyed by some field units that this SMS tariff becomes very high when there is a requirement of fallback to SMS in areas of no data connectivity. To cater to this requirement, different Add-on On-Net SMS Packs have been introduced and tariff for On-Net SMS beyond the Plan/Package rate and Off-Net SMS has been revised," the telco in an official statement noted.

BSNL has further added three add-on SMS packs priced at Rs 12, Rs 20 and Rs 25 that will offer free 500, 1000 and 2000 on-net SMSes respectively. The development was first reported by Kerala Telecom.

Last month, BSNL revised the tariff plans for Bulk Push SMS service. BSNL also discarded the advance payment of security deposit that customers were required to pay until now in view of TRAI's latest guidelines. Customers will also be provided with the BSNL Web Portal to send Bulk Push SMS that can be used for pushing promotional as well as transactional messages. The move is aimed at attracting small and medium-sized enterprise business customers such as societies, schools, universities, medical colleges.

In related news, reports speculate a potential partnership between BSNL and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the telco's wide rollout of 4G in the country. The Hindu Businessline quotes sources who said that TCS was "unanimously suggested" following its successful deployment of the network for core testing in Chandigarh.



