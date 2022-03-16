BSNL Rs 797 new recharge plan launched: 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and other benefits

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday launched a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 797. This is a voucher plan for customers who wish to keep their old BSNL number active just as a secondary device. BSNL offers a wide range of voucher packs, which users mainly take up to keep their secondary phone number activated.

The newly launched BSNL recharge plan is not for users who love watching movies online and play a lot of online games, like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire Max, among others.

BSNL Rs 797 data benefits

The BSNL Rs 797 comes with a validity period of 395 days. As a part of the launch offer, the telecom operator has announced offering an extra 30 days of validity. Users will be able to get additional validity only if they opt for the plan by June 12, 2022. Notably, customers will be able to access all the benefits for the first 60 days only. After the 60th day, users will either need to opt for talktime or data plans to make calls or browse the internet.

As far as the benefits are concerned, the BSNL Rs 797 plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for the first 60 days. After the 60th day, the data speed reduces to 80 Kbps. As noted earlier, the data and calling benefits offered under the plan expire after 60 days, but the SIM remains active. The newly launched BSNL data voucher is already listed on the Airtel website as well as the Airtel Thanks app.

BSNL 4G, 5G service rollout

In other news, BSNL is reportedly planning to introduce commercial 4G services and its 5G network in non-standalone (NSA) mode on August 15 2022, on India's 75th year of Independence Day. The executive director and chairman of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), Rajkumar Upadhyay, recently revealed during an industry event that BSNL is conducting proof of concept (POC) for 4G network and testing 5G side by side.

Other telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea have already served their customers with a superfast 4G experience and are working on the 5G rollout. All the private telecom operators have announced the testing of the 5G network. While private telcos like Jio, Airtel, and Vi are expected to rollout 5G from later this year, BSNL may take some time. Reports suggest that the state-owned telecom operator will deploy its 5G SA connection by Q3 2023.