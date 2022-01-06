CES 2022: BMW unveils iX Flow with E Ink, a car that changes colour at the press of a button

BMW iX Flow, unveiled at the ongoing CES 2022, is the latest example of how automakers are using technology to make their vehicles stand apart from the rest. How, you ask? The all-electric car by BMW comes with a special exterior, one that can change its colour as per the mood of the driver.

This means, at the press of a button, you can change your BMW iX Flow from an all-Black to an all-White car, and vice-versa. Other than the solid colours, the car can even generate flowing patterns across its exteriors, living up to its name - iX Flow. Easy to see, the instant colour customisation has caught the attention of every autohead since its preview on Wednesday.

So how does the BMW iX Flow change its colours?

BMW says that the rapidly changing colours are made possible by the use of its E Ink technology. This involves a specially developed "body wrap" that is sparked by electrical signals, as and when the car is required to change its colour. The signals trigger the electrophoretic technology used on the body wrap, in turn generating different colour pigments on the surface of the BMW iX Flow.

BMW iX Flow with E Ink

Neither the technology nor the car is new. We have seen electrophoretic technology in several other applications, including smartphones and other gadgets, with a prime example being the Amazon Kindle. Similarly, the BMW iX is not a new car, as the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) was launched by BMW only last month in several of its international markets.

It is, however, the application of the technology that has BMW in the limelight once again. In several of the videos that have surfaced from the event, the body wrap on the BMW iX Flow can be seen in a flower-like pattern all through the vehicle. The pattern is especially visible when the car is all White. The pattern fades away when the iX Flow turns its colour to Black.

The colour change can even be observed on the wheel caps, often forming a circular wave all around the wheel in demonstration videos. The iX Flow clearly looks way cooler than any other car customisation concept that we have heard of in a long long time.

BMW E Ink - Good or Bad?

BMW E Ink body wrap on the iX Flow

Whether it gains a commercial status is yet to be seen though. There are obvious use-cases of the E Ink that can go against an ideal representation of how a vehicle should be and law and order agencies will definitely feel that way. We have seen the changing body paints fool those in pursuit, in several thriller movies. The realistic ones to date though, relied on our favourite action hero driving the car through a car wash to wash off an extra layer of colour. With the BMW iX Flow, this will be possible with the press of a button.

However, BMW says that the innovative E Ink technology is meant to let people alter their vehicle as per their aesthetic preferences. In addition, the ability brings several functional aids. An example can be that of an all-Black car standing under direct sunlight all day. To avoid the feel of sitting in an oven, one can change the colour to all-White to minimise the effect.

Whether good or bad, the BMW iX Flow with E Ink is sure to turn heads when on the road. Though we may have a long wait to see that happen.