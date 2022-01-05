CES 2022: Google announces spatial audio for its devices, extends Fast Pair support to more categories

Google on Wednesday made a number of key announcements for Android users during the ongoing Consumer Electronic Show or CES 2020. The tech giant has announced spatial audio support for its devices with compatible headsets while also extending the fast pair support to more categories. Google was supposed to attend CES 2022 but, pulled out due to increasing Covid-19 cases.

Google's Fast Pair already works with wearables and allows users to instantly connect their headsets with smartphones and tablets. Google says that it is now working to extend this functionality beyond audio connectivity with wearables, headphones, speakers and cars to TVs and smart home devices.

The Fast Pair will also be available for Chromebook. Users will soon be able to connect their Fast Pair-enabled headphones with a single click. The feature will be rollout over the next few weeks. The tech giant explained in a blog that users will also be able to set up their headphones with Google TV or Android TV device at home.

Earlier this year during its developer meet, Google announced that it is working with BMW and other automakers to develop a digital key that will let car owners lock, unlock and start a vehicle from their Android smartphone. This feature is available for Samsung and Pixel smartphones as of now.

Google will soon extend this on all phones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology. With this, the users will not even have to take out their phone out to use it as a car key. They'll also be able to securely and remotely share your car key with friends and family if they need to borrow the car. The digital car key support will be introduced to more Android phones and vehicles later this year.

Lastly, Google is also working on better connectivity with other platforms like Windows. The users will be able to connect their Android phone to their Windows PC with Fast Pair and quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages and share files with Nearby Share.

Google is working with Acer, HP and Intel to bring these experiences to select Windows PCs later this year.

Spatial Audio support

Apple introduced Spatial Audio support on its devices over the past few years, and it has been received well. Google plans to bring the same to its devices starting this year.

"Spatial audio on your headsets will make you feel like you're really there by adapting the sound based on your head movements, positioning the audio in the space all around you," it says.

It also plans to add smart switch to Bluetooth devices where headphones will automatically identify and switch between the connected devices. If users are wearing headphones to watch a movie on their Android tablet and receive a phone call, the movie will pause and the headphone audio will automatically switch to their Android phone and then switch back to the movie when they are done.

These features will be available in the next few months on supported headphones.Google has announced Fast Pair support for Smart TVs.