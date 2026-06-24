Are AI chatbots politically biased? What this analysis found

Major artificial intelligence chatbots are not neutral and have political leanings, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The analysis found that OpenAI's ChatGPT frequently presented left-leaning arguments, while Google's Gemini overwhelmingly offered both sides of political debates.

The study also found that Elon Musk's Grok and Anthropic's Claude displayed varying degrees of political bias, raising questions about neutrality as AI tools become increasingly influential sources of information.

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The findings were highlighted on Wednesday by political scientist Ian Bremmer, who pointed to the testing of AI systems developed by OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Elon Musk's xAI.

are ai chatbots politically biased?

what the washington post found from testing: pic.twitter.com/anjAOWSuaR — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 24, 2026

How the test was conducted

According to The Washington Post, researchers designed a series of political questions aimed at measuring how chatbots responded to contentious policy debates and politically sensitive issues.

The results suggested that the responses often reflected identifiable political leanings, at times diverging from the neutrality goals publicly stated by AI companies.

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ChatGPT showed the strongest left-leaning pattern

The analysis found that OpenAI's ChatGPT overwhelmingly presented left-leaning arguments.

According to the findings, OpenAI responses contained only left-leaning arguments about 80% of the time. Around 17% of responses presented arguments from both sides, while only about 3% contained exclusively right-leaning viewpoints.

The report noted that the model powering ChatGPT answered nearly every political question with left-leaning arguments and presented only right-leaning positions once during testing.

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Gemini emerged as the most balanced

Google's Gemini produced the most balanced results among the major chatbots examined.

The analysis found that roughly 93% of Gemini's responses included arguments from both sides of a political issue, while about 7% contained only left-leaning positions.

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According to findings, Gemini adopted a "both-sides" approach in more than 90% of its answers.

Anthropic and Grok showed mixed results

Anthropic's AI model presented only left-leaning arguments in 43% of responses, while 57% of its answers included viewpoints from both sides.

Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok displayed the widest distribution. About 40% of responses contained only left-leaning arguments, 27% presented both perspectives, and 33% featured only right-leaning positions.

The report noted that even AI models marketed as more conservative, including Grok, still cited left-leaning arguments more frequently on average.

Why it matters

Researchers said understanding the perspectives amplified by AI systems is becoming increasingly important as more people turn to chatbots to interpret news events, politics, and public policy.

"These AI tools are not presenting a truly neutral representation of really nuanced policy debates, on average," said Sean Westwood, who was quoted in the report.