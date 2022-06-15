Cisco launches AppDynamics Cloud for maximising digital experiences

To maximise business outcomes and customer experiences, Cisco has launched AppDynamics Cloud, a cloud-native observability platform correlating telemetry data from across any cloud environment at a massive scale to remediate application performance issues with business context and insights-driven actions. The intelligent operations accelerate the detection and resolution of performance issues before they impact the business or the brand, says the company.

“AppDynamics Cloud delivers power and usability in a single, intuitive interface. It puts the focus where it needs to be — on 360-degree visibility and insights, and the ability to take action that leads to extraordinary application experiences every time,” said Liz Centoni, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, GM of Applications.

The platform enables collaboration across teams including DevOps, site reliability engineers (SREs), and other key business stakeholders to achieve common benchmarks like service-level objectives (SLOs) and organisational KPIs. While many organisations still run their mission-critical and revenue-generating systems with traditional applications, modern business apps are increasingly built using DevOps initiatives and must support distributed architectures and services.

“The apparel industry is more complex, dynamic, and competitive than ever. Every aspect of your operation—from procurement through sales and customer service—has to be firing on all cylinders because even the slightest delay or hiccup can have wide-ranging impact on everything from manufacturing operations to customers’ ability to buy products online. It’s imperative to have complete visibility into every corner of the operation to make sure things are running smoothly, which is usually easier said than done,” said Tim Masey, Carhartt’s Vice President, IT Infrastructure & Security.

AppDynamics Cloud ingests the deluge of metrics, events, logs, and traces (MELT) generated in this environment—including network, databases, storage, containers, security, and cloud service. And actions can then be taken to optimise costs, maximise transaction revenue, and secure user and organizational data. And as it is built from the ground up with cloud-native observability, it is about real outcomes, so a business can fix issues when they arise—or even before they happen—and ensure digital services offer exactly what users want.

To be available starting June 28, current AppDynamics customers can upgrade to AppDynamics Cloud and use their existing application performance monitoring (APM) agents, or feed both solutions concurrently. AppDynamics Cloud supports cloud-native, managed Kubernetes environments on Amazon Web Services (AWS), with future expansion to Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and other cloud providers.

Also Read: Group of Ministers on GST rate rationalisation likely to meet on June 17

Also Read: PwC sets foot in Odisha for first time; promises 10,000 more jobs in India in 5 years