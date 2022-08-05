Delhi-based Gizmore launches Gizfit Ultra gaming smartwatch, priced at Rs 1,799

Delhi-based tech brand Gizmore has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, dubbed Gizfit Ultra. The smartwatch resembles the popular Apple Watch smartwatches with a square-shaped dial sans the premium price tag. Key features of the Gizfit Ultra include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, Alexa and Siri voice support, and Bluetooth calling. The company even promises a long battery life along with some other tracking features.

Gizfit Ultra price in India

The Gizfit Ultra smartwatch comes with an MRP of Rs 5,999, but the brand said that the watch would retail at Rs 2,699. As a part of the introductory sale offer, customers will be able to purchase the watch for Rs 1,799.

The sale will begin on August 7 on Flipkart, where customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards will get 5 per cent off. The watch comes in Black, Burgundy, and White colours.

This is not the company's first smartwatch on the market. The home-grown brand also sells watches such as Gizmore Gizfit Slate (Rs 2,699) and Gizfit Sonic (Rs 2,299). Notably, Flipkart has also listed a Gizmore Blaze watch with a 1.69-inch display for Rs 5,499. Its availability details remain unclear.

Gizfit Ultra specifications

The Gizfit Ultra features a 1.69-inch HD curve display with touch support and 500 nits brightness. The company claims that the watch offers adequate brightness under sunlight. As mentioned, it also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which is not very common among watches in this range. In terms of health features, the watch supports 60 sports modes, although there might not be automatic detection that we get to see on premium Apple and Samsung smartwatches.

Interestingly, Gizmore is also targeting the device towards "avid gamers" as the Gizfit Ultra includes three pre-installed games. To enhance the experience, there's an inbuilt speaker and mic that is also used for Bluetooth calling. As the name suggests, customers can connect the watch with their iPhone or Android via Bluetooth and use the watch to make or receive phone calls.

In terms of fitness, Gzifit Ultra packs sensors to track sleep, blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), and pulse rate. There's also support for Alexa and Apple Siri voice assistants. Gizmore promises a battery life of 15 days on a single charge. However, this would be with standard usage.