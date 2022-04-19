Dell Alienware X14, Alienware M15 R7 are the latest gaming laptops with 12-gen Intel Core processors

Dell has added two new laptops in its Alienware lineup in India, named the Alienware X14 and the Alienware M15 R7. As are the expectations from Dell's sub-brand of gaming products, the new Alienware laptops come with the latest processors and top-end gaming features, all at a price far from modest.

Highlights of both the machines are the new 12th-gen Intel Core processors powering them. From the looks of the two, we can see that the processors are housed in a sleek form factor that has been designed neatly for that much-needed appeal to gamers. RGB lights, up to QHD resolution display, and up to 4TB of storage are some of the other highlights.

The Alienware X14 and Alienware M15 R7 are already on sale in India. The laptops retail for a starting price of Rs 1,69,990 for the X14. The M15 R7 is priced slightly cheaper, starting at Rs 1,64,990 in India. As can be understood, both the Alienware laptops come as premium offerings by Dell. Just how much, we can have a hint through their specifications.

Dell Alienware X14 specifications

Starting with the Alienware X14, Dell's new gaming laptop comes with a 14-inch display that features Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for FPS gaming. The laptop features a "Dual Torque Element Hinge," between its chassis made of CNC aluminum and magnesium alloy parts.

The Alienware X14 is powered by a 12th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, further backed by up to 32GB of RAM. Similarly, the storage options range from 256GB to 2TB SSD storage. The device also features Dell's Alienware Cryo-Tech Cooling technology for heat management, while it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on all variants.

Optimum graphics are ensured by options ranging from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 to 3050 Ti and 3060. Dell promises a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge of its 80 WHr lithium-ion battery, which also comes with 130W fast charging support. Gaming features on the device include customisable RGB-LED lighting and plenty of ports for connectivity.

Dell Alienware M15 R7 specifications

The slightly more affordable laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen that is available in both Full HD and QHD resolutions, with different refresh rates. What remains constant is the Intel Core i7 12700H processor on all variants. Memory options range from 16GB RAM on the base variant to a maximum of 64GB RAM. The maximum storage goes on to 4TB in a dual-storage configuration.

Similarly, there are some options for graphics, from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, to RTX 3060, 3070 Ti, and 3080 Ti. The laptop supports 150W to 240W fast charging speeds across its variants.