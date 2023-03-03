DigiYatra to be enabled at all gates of Delhi T2 and T3 by March end: how to use

The Delhi airport operator (DIAL) has announced that by the end of March 2023, all entry and boarding gates of terminals 2 and 3 will start DigiYatra facility for passengers. And by April, the facility will be operational at the entry gates of Delhi airport terminal 1. The DigiYatra service will enable paperless and contactless travel by using facial recognition system (FRS) to verify the identity of air passengers linked to their boarding pass.

Eliminating verification of paper boarding pass, the new e-facility will fasten the security check at the entry gates, boarding gates and security check area at passengers, saving travelling time for passengers. "They would be able to save around 15 to 25 minutes of their time in the process from entry checks to security checks during peak hours as they will have to spend a few seconds at every touch point. They will also be benefitted by using the exclusive DigiYatra channel for entry to the pre-embarkation security check (PESC) area," DIAL said in a statement.

What is DigiYatra

The Ministry of Civil Aviation introduced the DigiYatram, a digital platform for air travellers in India, in December 2022. The service was initially launched at Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi airports and will be adopted by more domestic airports in coming months.

DigiYatra e-facility is launched to promote seamless and convenient passenger security checks at airports by using facial recognition technology. The service allowed passengers to travel without a boarding pass.

After registering for DigYatra, passengers can save their travel details in the DigiYatra app for paperless travel. And since the e-system is connected with Aadhaar it further ensures security of the passengers. It further ensures faster security checks at boarding gates and initiates faster mobility and enhances security while following completely contactless air travel.

How to register for DigiYatra

To register for DigiYatra service-

– Download and open the DigiYatra app.

– Create your Digi Yatra ID by providing the following information: Name, 2. Email ID, 3. Mobile Number, 4. Details of Identity (Voter ID, Driving License, Aadhar etc).

– After submitting the documents, your DigiYatra ID will be ready to use.

Notably, if you have submitted the Aadhaar details, your verification for DigiYatra will be online as the Aadhaar card contains yur biometric information. However, if you have not submitted Aadhaar details, you have to verify your ID manually by contacting CISF at the airport.

How to use DigiYatra at airport

– After verification, you have to scan the boarding pass or e-ticket at the entry point e-gate added in your DigiYatra app.

– The QR code scanner will validate your ID and journey details and the DigiYatra ID will verify the identity using facial recognition.

– After successful verification, the dedicated e-gate will open and you can further proceed inside the Airport or next entry gate.

Read more about the DigiYatra service here: Digi Yatra lets passengers board flights using their face ID, no paper boarding pass needed: All details

DigiYatra helpline

In case you face any problems with registering for DigYatra, you can approach DIAL's dedicated and exclusive call centre at 0124-4797311/0124-6838400 for any assistance. DIAL has also set up a helpdesk for DigiYatra at terminals 2 and 3.