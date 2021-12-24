DoT directs telcos to keep data and call records of users for minimum two years

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked telecom companies and internet service providers (ISPs) to maintain commercial and call detail records for a minimum of two years citing security reasons. The amendment in the Unified License Agreement comes after requests from security agencies according to reports. Previously, the duration of archiving call data and internet usage records of subscribers was one year. The amendments in the licenses were issued on December 21 and extended to other forms of telecom permits on December 22.

"The licensee shall maintain all commercial records/call detail record/exchange detail record/IP detail record with record to the communications exchanged on the network. Such records shall be archived for at least two years for scrutiny by the licensor for security reasons," the DoT circular said. Internet service providers will be required to maintain details of internet telephony along with the IP detail record for a period of two years.



The amendment mandates telecom companies to maintain internet data records of subscribers including login and logout details of all subscribers for services provided such as internet access, e-mail, internet telephony services like calls made from mobile applications or wifi calling for at least two years.



According to The Indian Express, the amendment does not require any additional costs. The publication cited sources who noted that even though the companies are directed to keep the details for at least 12 months, companies as a norm keep them for 18 months.

Telecom companies will be allowed to destroy the data stored thereafter if there is no direction from the DoT. The circular said that the amendment is necessary in "public interest or in the interest of the security of the state or for the proper conduct of the telegraphs."

(with PTI inputs)



