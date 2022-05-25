Dyson showcases secret robot prototypes that will do your household chores

Dyson today announced that it has been working on a series of robot prototypes that are capable of doing household chores. The company also released a short video to showcase these prototypes as it seeks to woo engineers in the field of robotics to join its rapidly growing team.

Dyson aims at hiring hundreds of engineers that will work together to develop "an autonomous device capable of household chores and other tasks." The company is recruiting 250 robotics engineers across disciplines including computer vision, machine learning, sensors and mechatronics, and expects to hire 700 more in the robotics field over the next five years.

The company, which is primarily known for its vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, could release the commercial version of its prototype devices by 2030. Dyson showed off a robotic arm that is capable of lifting toys on the floor, plates from a drying rack, vacuuming a sofa, etc.

As it works on hiring engineers in the field of robotics, the company is also building a new robotics research centre, which will be the largest in the UK. The research lab will be set up in a total of four locations, including London and Singapore.

Dyson also revealed that its latest robotics makeover is the next stage in Dyson's £2.75 billion investment plan in new technologies, products and facilities; £600m of which is to be spent this year.

"Dyson employed its first roboticist 20 years ago and this year alone we are seeking 250 more experts for our team. This is a 'big bet' on future robotic technology that will drive research across the whole of Dyson, in areas including mechanical engineering, vision systems, machine learning and energy storage," Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer at Dyson, said.