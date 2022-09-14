Elon Musk becomes 'Naughtius Maximus' on Twitter, changes his bio

After Elona, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now changed his name to Naughtius Maximus on Twitter amid his on-going battle with the micro-blogging site. Musk has not only changed his name, his Twitter bio has also been updated to "Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison". In addition to that, he has also changed his profile picture and has set his childhood picture as his new profile picture.

Musk's name change on Twitter has left his followers wondering. However, Musk has remained tight-lipped about it despite all the chatter around his name. Everything related to Musk cannot be simple or without a pinch of humour. So the new name also has a hilarious meaning with a satirical bio.

The word Naughtius Maximus means the one who displays violent or anti-social behaviour. In simpler words 'Naughtius' means naughty and 'Maximus' at maximum. The word is specially used for kids and this could be a reason behind his new Twitter profile picture as the kid Elon Musk.

Talking about his updated bio on Twitter- "Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison", Centurion means commander of a century in the ancient Roman army. The word Garrison refers to a body of troops stationed in a particular location. So the entire sentence means a commander stationed at Jerusalem borders.

While the meaning can have historic significance, some netizens are referring to it as a satire which he has dropped as he is in a legal fight with Twitter.

Musk too posted a popcorn emoji in his Twitter post just after changing his name and bio on the site.

Not to forget that this is not the first time that Musk changed his Twitter name. Earlier this year, he changed his name to "Elona Musk" on Twitter after the head of the Chechen Republic called him "effeminate" and said he needed to "pump up those muscles in order to change from the gentle (effeminate) Elona into the brutal Elon."