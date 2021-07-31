Elon Musk denies report claiming Tim Cook abused him when he proposed the idea of becoming Apple CEO

A new book written about Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the talk of the town as soon as it hit the stands. The book titled" Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century" by Tim Higgins claimed that Apple CEO Tim Cook abused Musk when he proposed the idea of becoming the CEO of Apple. However, Musk has come forward and denied the claims made by the book. Musk said that he has never met Tim Cook.

According to the book Power Play, Cook wanted Apple to acquire Tesla but the deal did not progress because Musk demanded to be the CEO of Apple. This did not go down well with Cook, who hung up on Musk with a "F**k You". However, this is only what the book claims, Musk has a very different story to tell about it.

Reacting to the reports, Musk said, "Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today's value."

Cook had similar things to say about meeting Musk. During his interview with New York Times's Kara Swisher, he denied having spoken to Musk ever. "You know, I've never spoken to Elon, although I have great admiration and respect for the company he's built," Cook said.

Musk has now accused the book of being false. He said in a tweet that Higgins managed to make his book both "false and boring." Tim Higgins, in his defense, clarified that Musk was given multiple opportunities to comment on anecdotes from his life being written including this. He further revealed that the story about his not-so-pleasant encounter with Musk "comes from Musk's own account of the conversation, according to people who heard the retelling at the time."

"As detailed in POWER PLAY, this is a story that was told inside Tesla as the company struggled with the Model X, according to people who heard it, and as some hoped for a white knight to save the day. Musk's message was clear: Tesla's fate was in their own hands," Higgins tweeted. He revealed that Musk not only refused to comment on most of the stories but called everything written in the book "nonsense".