Elon Musk is selling Blue Ticks on Twitter, now Taliban is buying some to get Verified badge

Prominent Taliban members subscribed to Twitter Blue and bought the verification badge, according to a BBC report. The report mentioned that at least two Taliban officials and four prominent supporters of the group were displaying the Blue Tick on their profile.

However, the handles are no longer verified and it is unclear what went down as neither Twitter nor Musk have commented on the issue.

Taliban members buy Twitter's Blue Tick

The BBC reported that Hedayatullah Hedayat, the head of the Taliban's department for "access to information", and Abdul Haq Hammad, head of the media watchdog at the Afghan Ministry of Information and Culture, purchased Twitter's Blue Tick. While Hedayatullah has over 1,87,000 followers on his account, Abdul Haq Hammad has over 1,70,000 followers. Soon after reports surfaced, people started sharing their opinion about the same on social media.

And now, none of these handles are verified. Looks like their verification badges have been removed following the massive outrage on the internet and social media.

Twitter Blue subscription

The power of Twitter's once-precious Blue Tick has been questionable ever since Elon Musk's takeover. Earlier, the Blue Tick was limited to accounts that were authentic and of public interest. In order to get verified, a strict policy was in place under which one had to apply for verification by Twitter's team and submit a few documents to prove that their account was eligible to get verified. However, Musk changed things drastically and introduced Twitter Blue. Under this new subscription model, anybody could pay a monthly fee of USD 8 and get verified.

In Twitter's words, buying the Twitter Blue subscription would enable users to get 'priority ranking in search, mentions and replies'.

Twitter's recent announcement on verification

Recently, Twitter introduced a new verification programme for organisations that will help them distinguish themselves as well as their network on the micro-blogging site. Earlier known as Twitter Blue, the verification service will first be launched for some selected companies and will then be made available for the rest. Companies that wish to get early access to the verification process can do so by filling up a form. The eligible organisations will then be added to the waitlist.

The new verification for business was announced in a new blogpost. When an organisation subscribes for verification, they can link any number of 'business, brands, or affiliated individuals' to the account. The affiliated accounts will be marked with a badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their verified tick mark.

Elon Musk's Twitter has been in the news a lot lately due to the changes introduced by its new owner after buying the company in a much-publicised USD 44 billion deal. From firing employees and top level executives, including the former CEO, to discontinuing several facilities for employees, Musk took some drastic measures to build 'Twitter 2.0'.