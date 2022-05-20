Elon Musk named for sexually harassing air hostess, now he tweets sexual innuendo on Twitter

How do you react to allegations of sexual harassment against you? Well, it seems that Elon Musk believes that such allegations need to be countered with sexual innuendo. Or so implies his tweet in the wake of allegations that a few years ago Musk sexually harassed an air hostess employed by SpaceX, Musk's rocket ship company. Referring to allegations that Musk fully exposed himself to the air hostess after calling her to his flight cabin for a full body massage, the world's richest man tweeted that the issue can be called "Elongate".

The tweet is a play on word "elongate" and the way Musk has used it can be referred to as a sexual innuendo as the word suggests erection.

In a tweet, Musk said: "Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It's kinda perfect."

At the end of the tweet Musk, who recently replied to Twitter CEO with a poop emoji, put a tweet implying ROFL.

The matter, though, doesn't seem to be a ROFL matter. A news story suggests that a former SpaceX flight attendant accused Musk of sexually harassing her in 2016 during a flight to London. The report by Business Insider claims that SpaceX, the space company owned by Musk, paid the air hostess $250,000 to be silent and keep the matter hush-hush.

Musk has denied these claims in his latest tweet. Instead, he says that the world should look into the allegations "through a political lens". In other words, he suggests that the allegations are a conspiracy of politicians against him. The Tesla CEO, who is likely to be the Twitter owner soon, has also termed the allegations "utterly untrue".

According to the news story, in 2016 during a flight to London Musk asked the air hostess to come to his flight cabin to give him "a full body massage". When she entered the cabin, she was surprised to see Musk "completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body". Musk then reportedly "exposed his genitals" and "touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would 'do more,' referring to the performance of sex acts".

Musk calls it a political conspiracy

Even before the allegations were reported, but likely after Musk was contacted by journalists working on the story, Musk talked of political attacks on him. On May 18, he tweeted: "Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months."

In the last week, Musk has made several tweets regarding his politics. He says he is no longer going to vote Democrats. He has also termed progressives and activists "whactivists" and has hinted that because now he identifies with core Right wingers, attacks on him will escalate.

Musk or SpaceX haven't issued an official statement on the matter of sexual harassment allegations but responding to Business Insider in an email the billionaire reportedly said that there was "a lot more to this story". He also told the website: "If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light."

On Twitter, however, Musk called the story a "politically motivated hit piece". Replying to a few tweets, he said that the story was aimed at scuttling his deal to purchase Twitter. He also attacked the source of the story, calling the person "a far-left activist/actress in LA with a major political axe to grind."

In one of his latest tweets, Musk also said that "the story was written before they even talked to me".

Of late, Musk is tweeting a lot of memes and crass jokes. He is also in the middle of acquiring Twitter for a $44 billion, although for now the deal seems to be stuck because Musk is seemingly having second thoughts on it.

Recently, Musk put the acquisition on "hold" because he believes that Twitter is lying in public about the number of bots on the platform. Twitter in its public filings has claimed that less than 5 per cent of its total users are bots, and this is a number that Musk disputes.