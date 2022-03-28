Elon Musk plans to launch a social media app but people want him to buy Twitter instead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now says that he wishes to develop a social media application. Musk tweets that he wants to bring an alternative to Twitter since the microblogging site is "failing to adhere to free speech principles".

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," Musk noted in an official tweet that he posted over the weekend.

In line with the same, last week, Tesla and SpaceX also tweeted that "free speech is essential to a functioning democracy" and questioned users if Twitter "rigorously adheres to this principle".

Musk wants to launch a social media platform where users can write anything they want. This is in line with the former US President Donald Trump's ideology behind launching his social platform -- 'Social Truth', which was launched for iOS users last month. It is unavailable for Android users for now. Trump decided to launch his own social media platform after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and several other social apps.

People, however, do not want Musk to develop a new social platform, instead, buy Twitter. Commenting on the Tesla CEO's tweet, several users said that he should consider buying the microblogging platform.

One of the many users said, "I wish Elon Musk would just buy Twitter already. Anyone else?". Another one said, "Hey @elonmusk will you please buy @twitter, free @TheBabylonBee & return the true marketplace of ideas to this site? We need you to make it happen".

Currently, as Musk also mentioned in his reply to Pranay Pathole, launching a social media platform is just a "serious thought" and maybe he will never launch his own social app, or maybe he will. We do not know anything about that right now.

Twitter and other social media platforms' algorithms have been criticised by several prominent personalities, including Trump in the past. The former US President continues to be banned from Twitter.