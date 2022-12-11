Elon Musk to Twitter staff: Do not leak information to media or else be ready to face legal action

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has reportedly warned employees not to leak information to the press or else they will face legal action. According to the Platformer's Zoe Schiffer, who obtained an internal email, Musk has asked staff to sign a pledge to acknowledge his email. The email was reportedly sent on Friday and employees were asked to send responses by Saturday.

In a series of tweets, Schiffer notes that Musk's email reminds Twitter employees of an NDA they signed at the time of their hiring process. It reportedly reads, "This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law and Twitter will immediately seek damages."

A tweet also claims that Musk is allowing "occasional slip ups." However, by sending detailed info to the media" with the intent of harming Twitter "will receive the response it deserves, the email seemingly reads. Schiffer says that she is not attaching the email to the tweet as it may allow Twitter to trace back to the employee, putting his/her job in danger.

Meanwhile, one of Schiffer's tweets notes that any worker has the right to share information with the media, and some information can be off the record if they do not want it to be public. Interestingly, Musk has repeatedly said that he's a free speech absolutist, though his recent email contradicts his own views.

Twitter is also planning to relaunch its Twitter Blue subscription in select countries on Monday, December 12. The revamped Blue subscription will cost $8 on the web platform and $11 on iPhones. Android pricing remains unclear as Twitter is only testing its subscription on these two platforms. The Blue membership will give users extra features, but importantly, it will ensure the verified Blue Tick on the profile. Twitter has clarified that users would need to provide their mobile numbers for the blue badge.