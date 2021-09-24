Europe plans to make USB-C port mandatory on iPhone, other devices

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has said that it is mandatory for smartphone manufacturers and the manufacturers of other electronics to include a USB-C charging port on devices. This could be a major setback for Apple, which has been using its proprietary Lightning connector on the iPhone despite huge criticism. At the same time, it is not going to impact other brands as much, because nearly every Android phone today has a USB-C port. The motive behind this plan is to reduce electronic waste by giving people an option to re-use their existing chargers and cables for any phone, including the iPhone.

Apple uses the USB-C port on the MacBook and iPad, but its iPhone still uses the Lightning connector. There has been a huge criticism against Apple for not giving users a choice in how they want to charge their devices. But with the new rules in Europe, Apple is likely to be forced to change the charging mechanism of the iPhone. However, there is no immediate information available on what the iPhone maker will do.

The European Commission's rules will also force manufacturers to make their charging technologies interoperable. This means that brand A's fast charger should be able to charge the phone of brand B at the same speed. Manufacturers will also be required to provide the customers with adequate information about what charging standards their devices and chargers support. Because of this, customers should be able to buy a new device without including the charger in the box in the European Union's jurisdiction.

Apple was the first company to remove the charging brick from the retail box, citing the same reason that it will protect the environment. Now, many other brands, such as Samsung, do not ship the charging brick. While that goes in favour of the environment, it is against the choice the customers should have when buying a new phone. The EU's new rules will ensure customers ditch the charger on their own.

"We share the European Commission's commitment to protecting the environment and are already carbon neutral for all of our corporate emissions worldwide," an Apple spokesperson told CNBC. "We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world. We look forward to continued engagement with stakeholders to help find a solution that protects consumer interest, as well as the industry's ability to innovate and bring exciting new technology to users."

Except for the iPhone, nearly all premium Android phones come with a USB-C connector. However, low-end phones from companies such as Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo still pack MicroUSB ports, and so the ruling will need those ports replaced with USB-C ports. The European Commission's ruling is also applicable to devices such as tablets, cameras, headphones, speakers, and handheld gaming consoles in Europe, except the UK.

Right now, Apple and other smartphone brands may produce their appeal in front of the European Union to make their case in favour of their proprietary connectors. The proposal is a part of a revised Radio Equipment Directive, and it will need to pass a vote before becoming a law. And when this proposal does become a law, Apple and other manufacturers will have two years to fully comply with the new rule.

Margrethe Vestager, the executive vice president of the European Commission, said in a statement, "European consumers were frustrated long enough about incompatible chargers piling up in their drawers. We gave industry plenty of time to come up with their own solutions, now time is ripe for legislative action for a common charger. This is an important win for our consumers and environment and in line with our green and digital ambitions."