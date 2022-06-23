Facebook has a special section to let you know who haven't accepted your friend request

Do you remember the number of people you have sent friend requests to? Well, if you don't, Facebook has a section that will show you the list of people who ignored your requests. Interestingly, the section has always been there on Facebook but very few people knew about it. Facebook not only shows you the list of people who ignored you but also the time since your friend request was left unattended by them. For instance, if you sent a request to a person a year ago, Facebook will show you the exact timeline even if you do not remember when the request was sent.

Notably, Facebook only shows the people who have neither accepted nor rejected your friend request. The app does not display the list of people who have refused your friend request. There could be various reasons why your request was ignored by people. They might not be active on the social media site or may have forgotten the password of their account. So if you are a curious cat, who wants to know who did not accept your friend request, you can follow the steps mentioned below to check.

Open your Facebook app

Then go to the Menu, which is denoted by a three lines symbol

You will see a list of options, choose Friends.

When you choose friends, you will be shown the list of people who have send your Friend requests.

You can ignore all of them and go to the "See All" option on the top right of your screen. The See All is highlighted in blue, so you will be able to spot it quite easily.

When you tap on "See All", you will be shown the total number of requests you have received.

At the top right of the screen, you will find three dots next to the search bar.

When you tap on those three dots, a pop-up from below your screen will give you the option of viewing the sent requests.

Tap on the "View Sent Request" option. You will get to see the list of people who have not accepted your request and for how long. Facebook will also show you the time you sent the request.

