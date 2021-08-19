Facebook has removed over 3000 accounts for spreading Covid-19-related misinformation

Facebook is cracking on accounts spreading fake information about the Covid-19 vaccine. The social media giant in its Community Standards Enforcement Report revealed that it had removed over 3000 accounts, pages, and groups for repeatedly spreading misinformation about covid-19 and its vaccines. Facebook also shared that it has removed 20 million pieces of content from Facebook and Instagram globally for spreading covid-19 related misinformation.

Covid-19 is still in the air and as harmful as ever. The only way to slow the spread of coronavirus is by taking both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, some people with nefarious intentions are using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to spread misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. For instance, some reports and pages have claimed that the Covid-19 shots cause magnetism and taking vaccine can lead to impotency. Such content or people who spread such information on Facebook will not be allowed to remain on the platform.



"We displayed warnings on more than 190 million pieces of COVID-related content on Facebook that our third-party fact-checking partners rated as false, partly false, altered or missing context, collaborating with 80 fact-checking organizations in more than 60 languages around the world. When they rate a piece of content with one of these ratings, we add a prominent label warning people before they share it and show it lower in people's feed," Facebook said in the report.

However, there are people who supported Covid-19 vaccination and helped Facebook in spreading the right information about the coronavirus. As per the social media giant, more than 18 million people globally have used Facebook profile frames supporting vaccines. Instagram's COVID-19 vaccine stickers have been used by more than 7.6 million people globally.

Apart from the Covid-19 related misinformation, Facebook has also been successful in removing hate speech from the platform. The report reveals that Facebook had removed 31.5 million pieces of hate speech content from the social media platform and 9.8 million from Instagram.

"Prevalence of hate speech has decreased for three quarters in a row since we first began reporting it. This is due to improvements in proactively detecting hate speech and ranking changes in News Feed. Hate speech content removal has increased over 15X on Facebook and Instagram since we first began reporting it," Facebook said.