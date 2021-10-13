Facebook launches Live Audio rooms globally to take on Twitter Spaces, Clubhouse

Earlier this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a range of new audio-only products of which the company started rolling out Live Rooms in the US. Now, Facebook has started rolling out Live Audio Rooms to public figures and creators globally as well as groups around the world. Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica), a Facebook executive gave an overview of the live Audio Rooms feature. He noted that all verified public figures and creators will have the ability to host Live Audio Rooms.

"We've seen it become a great tool for lightweight connection and conversion among various types of communities," Voica noted. Live Audio Rooms will also be available on Facebook groups and aims to give users an easy, low-pressure way to build deeper engagement with their community. Facebook is also testing live audio rooms for Android and desktop, where it will allow users to create live audio rooms from Android and to listen from the desktop.

"Our goal is to eventually make it possible for all public figures, groups, as well creators and broader partners -- to create a Live Audio Room. Our audio journey is just getting started. We're excited to continue building social experiences to give creators and communities more tools to connect, help people discover new voices they haven't heard before and exchange ideas," Voice wrote.

The power to invite people to join in as a speaker lies with the host, but anybody can listen to the conversation, you would not require a link. Facebook's Live Audio Rooms will allow up to 50 speakers, but there is no limit to the number of listeners. Specific Facebook Groups can also host live audio rooms but only the admins can control whether moderators, group members or other admins can create a Live Audio Room. In groups that are public, even visitors can listen to the Live Audio Room, but in private Groups, only members can listen.



The audio hub is a tab located in the Facebook Watch section. Facebook audio products in the near future will also feature soundbites which is a short-form audio product that will feature a stream of brief clips. Zuckerberg had noted that soundbites will be like an audio version of Reels, a short video format that was introduced by Facebook last year. Users will be able to share individual clips to their News Feeds, or they can consume a string of audio clips joined together and algorithmically distributed in a feed.