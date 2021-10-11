Facebook Pages removes Likes for users in India, redesign reduces focus on followers

Facebook Pages redesign is rolling out for users in India. It has removed Likes for users in India and also reduced focus on Followers. Facebook had introduced the redesign back in January but it is rolling out for users in India now. Its layout is now simpler and more intuitive. Facebook Pages will also have dedicated News Feed that will allow users to join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans.

"This will make it easy to follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections such as other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about," the company said in a statement. The redesign will also help users to discover and navigate between their personal profile and pages.

To improve safety and integrity, Facebook noted that it has improved its ability to detect activity that is not allowed on its platform including hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation. Facebook is also expanding the visibility of a verified badge to make it easier to identify posts and comments from authentic Pages and profiles. "A verified Page's comment on another Page's public post, may appear higher in the comments section and be visible in News Feed," Facebook noted.

Facebook will also allow comments from public figures on top of the comments section. Besides, people will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendation posts. The redesign will remove Likes and focus on Followers and will simplify how people connect with their favourite pages. People can thus connect with their fans and build a stronger connection with them.





Earlier this year, Facebook and Instagram rolled out the ability for users to hide likes from their posts. Instagram will let users hide likes from all their posts, so the followers cannot see how many likes a particular post has received. The social media company says that by hiding the like counts, users can only focus on sharing the photos and videos rather than the likes they are getting. The users on Instagram can not only hide their like counts but can choose to not see how many likes the other person has received. Users can hide the post on others' posts by visiting the new Posts section in Settings.



Pages will also get a text-based QandA format which will help them support richer and interactive conversations. Facebook Pages updated task-based admin controls will make Page management more convenient like it will enable admins to access and allocate permissions based on specific tasks. Page admins can now be given full or varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content and Community Activity and Messages.



