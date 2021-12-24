First SMS is now a NFT, and it has been valued at over Rs 90 lakh

Non Fungible Tokens or NFTs are the hot topic in the world of technology, as more and more of these find their way to the limelight. Continuing the tradition is a new NFT created by telecom operator Vodafone, which marks the first-ever text message sent on a phone. On Tuesday, the NFT was sold for 107,000 (Rs 91 lakh) to an unnamed buyer.

The unique NFT was sold at a Paris auction house earlier this week for a total of 132,680 worth of Ether. Vodafone says that the proceedings from the sale will be donated to the United Nations Refugee Agency, which supports people around the world who have been displaced from their homes.

The NFT represents what is being touted as the world's first SMS by Vodafone. Originally sent on December 3, 1992, the text message was initiated by programmer Neil Papworth to his colleague Richard Jarvis about 29 years ago. The 15 characters long SMS simply read "Merry Christmas," owing to the ongoing festive period at the time.

Vodafone has now turned this text message into an NFT and the anonymous buyer who purchased it for the above-mentioned amount will receive a copy of the communication protocol for the SMS. In addition, the buyer will also receive a certificate of authenticity as well as a digital picture frame displaying an animation of an incoming message on a phone.

This is not the first time that an NFT of a historic event has been sold for a monumental amount. An NFT of the first Wikipedia was recently put up at auction for $750,000. Back in March, Jack Dorsey - co-founder of Twitter, sold his first tweet as an NFT for over $2.9 million. WazirX has only recently announced that it will launch an NFT collection depicting the heritage, culture and folklore of Wadiyar dynasty, the rulers of Mysore.

Other than such unique NFTs, NFTs of digital art, music compositions, collectable cards are quite popular around the globe. This is the space where more and more celebs are popping up. Football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have their own lines of NFTs. Rappers Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, Soulja Boy and others have their NFTs. In short, anyone and everyone in the world of celebrities is either already into it or planning to do so soon.

It will be interesting to see how the world of NFTs shapes up as creators find more forms of expressing their art through the nascent technology.